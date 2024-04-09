Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 53,788 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,788 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.06% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $36,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

