Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $206,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. 3,349,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,683. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

