Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $60,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 287,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,988. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

