Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $100,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

FBND traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 399,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

