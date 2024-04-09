Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $23.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.07.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.41. 67,821,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,654,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $558.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.