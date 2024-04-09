Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

SHW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.06. 286,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

