Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 398.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.40. 630,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,066. The company has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.81 and a 200 day moving average of $281.54.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

