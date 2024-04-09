Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

ST stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

