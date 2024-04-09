Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 876,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,341. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

