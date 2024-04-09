Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.62. 129,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,052. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

