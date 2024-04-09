Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $474.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.42 and a 200-day moving average of $433.83. The company has a market capitalization of $379.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

