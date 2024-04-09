Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.79.

LULU stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,297. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

