Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,473 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.93. 684,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

