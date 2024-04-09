Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $203.60. The stock had a trading volume of 453,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,611. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.99 and a 52-week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

