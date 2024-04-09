Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $4,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,162,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $4,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,162,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,284,196. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.11. The company has a market capitalization of $292.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

