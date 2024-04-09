Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.62. 127,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,923. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.