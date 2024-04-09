Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 922,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

