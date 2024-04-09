Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $409.10. The stock had a trading volume of 691,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

