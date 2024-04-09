Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 268,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.02. The company had a trading volume of 892,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.