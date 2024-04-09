Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.6% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,807.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $641.70. The company had a trading volume of 245,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,268. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $647.13 and a 200 day moving average of $593.40. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.