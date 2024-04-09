Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $7,356,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,049,450,000 after acquiring an additional 425,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 1,487.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

