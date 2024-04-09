Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $75.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 in the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 117,314 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

