Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 419,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.22% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 1.3 %

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $987.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

