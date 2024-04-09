Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Green Plains worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Green Plains Stock Performance

GPRE traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. 59,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,008. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

