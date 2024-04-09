Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

