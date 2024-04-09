Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 8,529 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up about 2.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.80% of Chemed worth $70,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHE traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $623.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,079. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $618.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.89.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

