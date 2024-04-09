Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

MMM stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. 514,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

