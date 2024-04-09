Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fastenal worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. 681,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

