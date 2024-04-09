Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.72% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. 10,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.59. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 13,667.19%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.