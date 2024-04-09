Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 9,000 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,555,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bowlero Trading Up 0.2 %

BOWL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 67,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,271. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. The company had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

