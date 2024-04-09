Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 75,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $38,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,183.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 651,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 267,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,866. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

