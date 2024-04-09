Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 10.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 773,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,905. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

