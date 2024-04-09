Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,582. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

