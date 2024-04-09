Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 660,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

