Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,374. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

