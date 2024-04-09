Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 684,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

