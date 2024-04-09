Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,161 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Tobam raised its position in shares of Oracle by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 26,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,615. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

