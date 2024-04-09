Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 205,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,004. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

