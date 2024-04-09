Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $150.77. The stock had a trading volume of 789,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. The company has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

