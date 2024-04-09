Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. 1,376,837 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.