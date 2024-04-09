Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after buying an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.25. 427,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.04 and a 12-month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

