Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,542,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,093,453. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

