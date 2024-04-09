SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 2.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.23% of SBA Communications worth $63,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $216.36. 46,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,348. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $267.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.49. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 85.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

