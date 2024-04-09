Savills plc (SVS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.90 on May 23rd

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SVS stock opened at GBX 1,086 ($13.75) on Tuesday. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 745 ($9.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,100 ($13.92). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,772.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 987.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 918.46.

In other Savills news, insider John Waters acquired 2,023 shares of Savills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £19,501.72 ($24,682.60). Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

