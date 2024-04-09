Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,506. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.71. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.