Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,738. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

