Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,173. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

