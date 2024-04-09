Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,397,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,798 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.15% of Samsara worth $747,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 492,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,703. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,943,626.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 655,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,945,505.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,580,863 shares of company stock worth $54,704,861 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

