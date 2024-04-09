Safe Hits One Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Safe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $41.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00106049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00015820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99006608 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

