Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Get Sabre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABR

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.77. Sabre has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.